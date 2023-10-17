… As 195 graduated from skills academy

From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori, yesterday applauded the efforts of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) in fostering a new generation of entrepreneurial leaders to combat rising unemployment.

Addressing the fourth graduation ceremony of the DESOPADEC Skills Academy, the governor who was represented by his Special Adviser on DESOPADEC Matters, Rt. Hon. Basil Ganagana, emphasized the importance of skills training and entrepreneurship development as solutions to the escalating rates of youth unemployment and restiveness.

Speaking at the event held at the Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Governor Oborevwori, highlighted the crucial role of the DESOPADEC Skills Academy in equipping young people with the necessary technical skills, vocational training, values, and resources to become successful entrepreneurs and job creators.

The governor cautioned against the practice of providing hand-outs in the name of empowerment, instead of equipping youths with soft skills such as knowledge acquisition, mindset changes, personal development, and business leadership skills.

Governor Oborevwori congratulated the graduating students, who were presented with Starter Packs to commence their entrepreneurial journeys.

Earlier, Managing Director/CEO of DESOPADEC, Chief Festus Ochonogor,

said that 195 graduates, successfully completed their six-month vocational training in various disciplines, including catering and confectioneries, fashion design, hairdressing, welding and fabrication, software and hardware development, POP, tiling and interlocking, and electrical installation and repairs.

He said that the Skill Academy, which has graduated over 600 trainees since its inception in 2021, aligns with the Delta State Government’s human capital development agenda and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ochonogor announced that all graduates would receive Grade A Starter Packs, including work facilities, gadgets, and financial support to kick-start their entrepreneurial journey. He urged the graduates to use these resources to make Delta State proud and lift others from unemployment.

In a welcome address, Executive Director of Social Services at the DESOPADEC, Chief Favour O. Izoukumor, said that the ceremony marked the end of a fruitful journey for the graduates, who have undergone rigorous training in various fields.

Chief Izoukumor, while congratulating the graduates, acknowledged their resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to personal and professional growth.

He urged the graduates to embrace the challenges and obstacles that come with stepping into the next phase of their journey, reminding them that the greatest achievements often arise from the most difficult circumstances.