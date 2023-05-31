From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on Wednesday charged civil servants in the state to be up and doing as the front line officers in delivering services and implementing government agenda.

He also charged them to be diligent in the discharge of their duties.

Oborevwori gave the charge in Asaba during a meeting with the state Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments and Agencies.

His deputy, Monday Onyeme was also at the meeting.

Addressing journalists shortly after the meeting, the HoS, Mr. Reginald Bayoko said the meeting provided a veritable platform for the governor to formally outline his vision to them.

“The whole essence of the meeting is that the governor outlined his vision to us and gave us a charge as civil servants who are at the front line of delivering services and implementing the government’s agenda. He said we should be up and doing.

“The governor recounted his promise to the electorate to us and told us that he has already started counting days that he has spent in office; saying that the state needs to feel his impact.

“On our own part, we are ready to give him the full support to deliver his mandate to the citizens,” Bayoko said.