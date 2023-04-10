•Says efforts to delegitimise, de-market movement’ll fail

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has challenged his supporters, popularly called Obidients, to consider the coordinated and relentless attacks on them as a sacrifice for a new Nigeria.

In a series of tweets, yesterday, to mark the Easter and Ramadam season, Obi said along with Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate, he was pained that supporters of the LP presidential ticket were being attacked by those who were determined to maintain the status quo of criminalities in the country.

He, however, assured his supporters that all coordinated efforts to delegitimise and de-market the Obidient Movement would fail.

“My Dear Obidients, a very happy Holy Month of Easter & Ramadan to you all. As we celebrate Easter and look forward to a joyous Eid El Fitr, we pray for God Almighty’s guidance, protection, and blessings as we face and pass through a litany of challenges in our dear country,” Obi tweeted.

The former Anambra State governor identified some of the challenges as Nigeria-flawed electoral process, insecurity, weak institutions, multidimensional poverty, unemployment, inflation, lack of justice, fairness, equity, opportunities and many more.

“In reflecting on these challenges and looking forward to a New Nigeria that is possible, Datti and I are painfully mindful that for the mere reason of being Obidient, most of you have suffered vituperations, physical attacks, loss of rights and privileges, hateful trolls, indignities, and vexatious fighting words, even from some of those we long regarded as civic leaders and conscience of our nation. Please bear such attacks as sacrifices we are all required to make to create a New Nigeria where justice, equity, fairness, love, and prosperity shall reign. We are fully structured and have all remained focused and steadfast in addressing the ills in our nation; while underpinning the supremacy of our Constitution and imperatives of the rule of law.

“Do not relent, and do not be lured into unnecessary conflicts. Be assured that in the fullness of time, our mission to rescue Nigeria from those engaged in State Capture will come to fruition. We are also using all lawful and peaceful means allowed under our laws and constitution to reclaim our mandate to create a New Nigeria that is Possible. Therefore, in all your actions and inactions, I continue to implore you to be law-abiding, respectful, and peaceful.”

He urged them to be peaceful and law-abiding saying: “In all you do, always remember those immortal words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr that ‘the true measure of a man is not how he behaves in moments of comfort and convenience but how he stands at times of controversy and challenges.’ A New Nigeria is indeed possible. God bless all of you and bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”