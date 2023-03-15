The Obidients Movement has resolved to throw its support behind the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, in the March 18 election directing all its members in the state to come out en masse to vote for him.

At a ceremony attended by hundreds of members of the Obidients Movement in Enugu yesterday, founding member of the group, Kennedy Iyere, said Mbah was selected from among various governorship contestants based on his character, competence and capacity, stressing that the movement had great confidence in his ability to lead Enugu creditably and to the expectations of the people.

He asked Obidients in Enugu to ignore any other governorship candidate in the state claiming to have been endorsed by the movement, saying “Dr. Mbah is our favourite and the preferred candidate” and “any other candidate perambulating under the auspices of the Obidients revolution in Enugu is fake.”

“We stand here today to identify with you, Barr. Peter Mbah. The potential that you have, has compelled the Obidients to come to you. You are going to be the next governor of this state because you have all it takes to lead the state well.

“The competence that spoke for Peter Obi is now speaking for Peter Mbah. The capacity that speaks for Peter Obi also speaks for Peter Mbah. Peter Obi built Fidelity Bank. He also built Next Cash ‘N Carry. Peter Mbah built Pinnacle Oil and Gas. He also built other successful businesses. Anybody that has not built anything is not fit to govern one of the greatest Igbo states.

“Peter Obi became a movement because we saw beauty in him that the PDP didn’t see. The same beauty we have seen in Mbah, we are telling Enugu people to see. What you can give to the Obidients movement is good governance when you become governor of this state.”

“For the peace of Enugu State, political stability, good governance, the welfare of the citizens, the security of the citizens, you need to look out for a man with character. Obi has character; that was why we didn’t look at other presidential candidates, regardless of the money that they had.

“The same way we pulled Peter Obi out, is the way we are pulling Peter Mbah out to be the face of Obidients Movement in Enugu State. We’re endorsing you because of your character. We are endorsing you because of your competence. We are endorsing you because of your capacity. You’re our favourite candidate and the preferred candidate.

“Any other candidate perambulating under the auspices of the Obidients revolution in Enugu State is fake. Labour Party did not form the Obidients movement. Peter Obi didn’t form the Odibients movement. But Peter Obi now got name after the Obidients movement because of whom Peter is.

“Legitimacy also speaks for you. Peter Obi has told us on Arise Television to support anybody with character, competence, capacity, and credibility. So, we are working in that footstep and we are transferring the mantle to Peter Mbah.

“The way Peter Obi became a revolution around the world, you are a revolution in Enugu State. But we owe you a promise; if you win and change from the Peter Mbah we know, we will also come back and fight you”.

Responding, the PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Mbah, appreciated the Obidients for their decision to vest their trust, support and votes in him.