Obidient groups that advocated for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi in Abia State have ahead of the March 18 governorship and State Assembly polls mobilized support for the election of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Okey Ahiwe.

The groups explained they were endorsing credible candidates across party, stressing that Ahiwe’s adoption followed his unblemished career spanning over two decades in the oil and gas industry, commitment to good governance as well as his excellent performance while he served as Chief of Staff to the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu.

They disclosed that they have mobilized over 100,000 members of the Obidient group across the 184 wards of the state to deliver Ahiwe in the election.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting in Aba, the groups stated that Abia does not need a controversial governor who has cases with the anti corruption agencies which will distract governance and throw the state in bad light.

“Abia State Obidient support groups after our emergency meeting In Aba, Abia State on March 8, 2023, resolved as follows; That we have adopted the PDP governorship candidate, Chief Okey Ahiwe, as our consensus candidate for the position of Governor of Abia State and urge the electorate to support him.

“That we have mobilized over 100,000 members of the Abia state Obidient support groups who are already working to deliver him at the election.

“That we insist on supporting credible candidates across party lines, that is why we have endorsed the PDP governorship candidate, Chief Okey Ahiwe, a man with a verifiable and unblemished track record just like our principal, Mr Peter Obi. Chief Okey Ahiwe has an unblemished career spanning over two decades in the oil and gas industry.

“Chief Okey Ahiwe has been part of Governor Ikpeazu’s modest achievements in office, especially in sustaining peace and security in the State. Ahiwe is also an Igbo patriot, having served for several years in the National Reconciliation Council of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide”.

Those who signed the communiqué include; Mazi Chetachi Ikpe, Abia State Peter Obi Grassroots Movement ,(POGM); Chief Ndubueze Obiakwata- Obidients Across Parties Alliance (OAP); Ukwa-Ngwa Youths for Peter Obi (UNY4PO), Hon Edwin Ahamefule; Pastor Solomon, Peter Obi Support Network (POSN),Abia State.

Others were Lady Joy Ukachi -Women for Peter Obi Alliance (W4POA), Abia State Chapter ; Dr Maxwell Iro- Coordinator, Abia Obidients Vanguard (AOV); Comrade Ibegbu Ogbonna, Coordinator, Peter Obi National Movement (PONAM); Comrade William Ndu, Abia Obidient Youths Alliance (AOYA); Mr. Johnson Ohanele ,Abia Obidients Students Forum (AOSF) and Chief John Udemba, Abia Obidient Traders Coalition (AOTC).