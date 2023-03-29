From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has saluted the courage of the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere on speaking truth to power on national issues.

It said that the position of the Yoruba group on the just held presidential election was a pointer to the world that the exercise was compromised to favour a particular candidate as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Like Afenifere, Ohanaeze stated that the election was won by Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party which candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, was declared winner by the INEC.

Reacting to the Communiqué issued by the Afenifere, on March 28, 2023, after its monthly meeting held at the residence of its leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo at Isanya-Ogbo, Ogun State, Ohanaeze said the group once again displayed its courage, tenacity, dedication, robustness and unwavering commitment to the ideals of pan-Nigerianism and the continued existence of Nigeria without caring whose ox was gored.

Applauding the resolutions of the Afenifere meeting, Ohanaeze spokesman, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, in a statement on Wednesday said: “We are persuaded that the Afenifere’s resolutions as published are fundamental and foundational to the current socio-political crisis gnawing at the heart of Nigeria; and that those resolutions speak truth to the conscience of the powers that be in Nigeria. Ohanaeze supports those resolutions in all ramifications and join in calling on the President and Government of Nigeria to, as a matter of urgency, restore public confidence and hope in the Nigerian project.

“Afenifere’s unflinching stand on the side of equity and justice has not come to us as a surprise given that the organization has, at various times, stood for truth each time Nigeria finds herself at the cross-roads.

“We are not unmindful of Afenifere’s role in restoring democracy to Nigeria through the platform of the National Democratic Coalition(NADECO). The Afenifere leaders, with alliances across the national divide and the international bodies launched the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), which eventually gave birth to the Committee for Unity and Understanding (CUU), among others.

“We thank the Afenifere for telling the world the true position on the February 25 Presidential election, which from available records was won by Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

“Furthermore, we commend the Afenifere for its reassurances of security and support to stranger communities in Yorubaland, particularly Lagos State and for reassuring our people that there is no war between the Yoruba and any other group in Nigeria, especially the Igbo.”

In addition, Ohanaeze commended the Yoruba group for strongly condemning the “campaigns of calumny and acts of ethnic violence deployed by some politicians and their hired criminal gangs in several parts of the federation during the gubernatorial election particularly in Lagos State where the election was made to appear like an inter-ethnic war between the Yoruba and the Igbo; which greatly led to voters’ suppression and other forms of brigandage and disenfranchisement.”

It, therefore, encouraged other ethnic socio-cultural organizations to borrow a leaf from the Afenifere in standing up for principles of equity and justice and to be counted each time Nigeria is confronted with political crises.

Continuing, Ohanaeze said: “We join Afenifere in restating our confidence in the the judiciary with the hope that it will acquit itself creditably in the election litigations presently before it without fear or favour.

“We want to place on record that when the history of Nigerian travails is written, Chief Ayo Adebanjo will feature most copiously on the side of justice, nobility, honour, courage, character and integrity.”

