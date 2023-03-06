The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has visited the woman attacked by suspected thugs during February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Jennifer Bina Efidi was reportedly attacked by some suspected thugs at her polling unit in Surulere, Lagos, where the thugs destroyed ballot boxes while the voters were exercising their franchise and attacked those who attempted to restrain them, injuring Efidi in the face in the process.

Just like many have continued to pour encomiums, tagging her ‘hero’ of the day, the LP Presidential candidate also acknowledged her bravery and resoluteness, referring to Efidi as one of the great icons of Nigeria’s democracy.

In a tweet thread on Monday, the former Anambra Governor stated: “Today, I visited Mrs Jennifer Efidi. She was attacked on 25th February in an attempt to stop her from voting, but she stood her ground. Jennifer is one of the great icons of Nigeria’s democracy.



“She is my point of contact with every Nigerian who suffered a similar fate in their bid to exercise their voting rights, and contribute to a new Nigeria. Like many Nigerians, I acknowledge her bravery and resoluteness.