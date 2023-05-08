The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, yesterday, paid a special visit to Nigeria’s only Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka.

In a tweet, Obi described the visit as enriching as he had a useful discussion with him.

“Today I visited one of Nigeria’s most revered figures and an international literary icon Prof. Wole Soyinka. Prof. Soyinka has been my father whom I hold in very esteem for what he has achieved and stands for in the struggle for a better Nigeria. His reputation as a fighter for justice and equity in our society has been legendary and we will NEVER ignore them.

“I had a very useful and enriching discussion about his aspirations for a better and greater Nigeria, and he shared a lot with me about his dream for a greater, and more inclusive Nigeria.

“I reminded the Nobel Laureate of the huge price he paid just before the outbreak of civil war, fighting for the cause of the Igbos.

“I cherish this Sunday visit which was intended to erase the needless misconceptions about the relationship between the great icon and the Obidient family.”