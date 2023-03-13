by Rapheal

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged voters in Delta State to vote massively for the party’s governorship candidate, Ken Pela, in this Saturday’s election.

The former governor of Anambra State spoke during separate rallies in Agbor, Umunede and Asaba.

Obi said Pela is the people’s choice who will liberate and bring peace to Delta, noting that there is no need for distractions as the masses were tired of the APC and PDP led governments.

He added that the people want a total reform of political party system, and had endorsed the Labour Party as their best choice to govern Delta State.

“If you are a true Obidient, and you truly believe in the Peter Obi’s mandate, you will never give your vote to APC, because if APC wins Delta State, it will prove that Peter Obi didn’t really win here,” he said.

He urged Deltans to come out en-mass on Saturday to vote Pela for governor, adding that, when the righteous rule, the people rejoice.

Speaking, the governorship candidate, called on the people to vote for all candidates of the Labour Party in the elections.

He noted that just like the Labour party defeated APC and PDP in Delta State during the just concluded presidential elections in the state, he will be able to defeat Sheriff Oborevwori of PDP.

He said Deltans have been yearning for change in the past 24 years, and with the exploit of Peter Obi in Delta, they now have hope that they can have their desired change.

“Our votes were like double of the next party, and even when you put the PDP and APC together, it wasn’t up to. We are very certain that at the next elections, we will do even better.

“More importantly is the fact that Delta State has been yearning for change for 24 years.

“Every election cycle, the people have been yearning for change and this is the first time they have been able to see that they can defeat the ruling party.

“The ruling party, the PDP is a shadow of itself, it’s divided into several parts. I am confident that we will thrash them a second time,” he said.

Pela said his vision was to bring a better Delta where righteousness, harmony and prosperity reign.

He added that the vision is deeply rooted in the vision of the presidential candidate to take Nigeria from consumption to production.

According to him, the Labour Party will enthrone righteousness in Delta State and in governance by ensuring integrity, accountability, fairness, equity and justice.

He promised to eliminate waste and corruption, bring transparency into government and re-orientate the value of the people, and ensure mass participation in government.

Pela added that there will be security in Delta State and that the security operatives will be equiped to ensure peace in the land to enable the good people of Delta State sleep with their two eyes closed.

He also promised to construct the best road, healthcare services and good educational learning to children in Delta State.

He said the workers salary/minimum wage will be increased progressively to N100,000.00 per month.