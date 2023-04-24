…Promises to renovate mosque, donates food items, cash

From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last general election, Mr Peter Obi, has assured Muslims from the northern part of the country living in Anambra State that he would not relent in supporting them.

Obi, who said that he strongly believes in the unity of the country, made it clear that he would continue to support all Nigerians irrespective of where they come from and their religious beliefs to be the best they could be.

The former Anambra governor spoke in Onitsha Central Mosque when he visited the Muslim community in the commercial city to celebrate Eid al Fitr with them.

Obi, who presented bags of rice, cartons of noodles, parks of malt, N500,000 cash gift and others to the Muslim community, also promised to renovate their mosque which he rebuilt for them while he was governor.

“I told him that we are going to celebrate salah with you. He said no, that we’ll invite you to come to my house. I said no, that I want to go to that mosque that I helped them to rebuild.

“And your spokesman spoke very well. He said that I started this job when I became governor. This mosque was demolished. I rebuilt it. And that was several years ago. It needs touching now and I will touch it.

“I will discuss with the management and we will do whatever is possible to ensure that your people continue to come here and worship. We have one country, Nigeria.

“As governor of Anambra State, my ADC was a Muslim from Kano, Idris. And Idris is a good man. We remain close till today. I am a Nigerian who believes in Nigeria. I have never discriminated against anybody because of religion and I will never do it. And I want everybody to hold me responsible for that statement.

“When I was here as governor, I was visiting you. We were communicating together. When you had a problem, I came to the barracks and made sure that you were safe and okay.

“So, today, my prayer is that may Allah bless your sacrifice, your efforts and your worship in Onitsha. I will continue to support you. If there is anything you think I can do for you, please feel free to tell me, especially in your area of worship, education and health. I will be part of it.

“That is why we are here today. That is why I said no, I am going to come to the central mosque in Onitsha to do it”, Obi said.

Earlier, the Secretary of the Muslim Community in the state, Mahmoud Imam, a lawyer, commended Obi for his support to them over the years.

He was, however, quick to register the displeasure of his people over what he described as unnecessary lies and propaganda against the person of Peter Obi.

He said they were not happy with the religious and ethnic colouration being given to Obi and his quest for a new Nigeria. He described Obi as a man who has continued to give them support through the many challenges they had been through in the past.

Chief Imam of the Onitsha Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdulrahman Hamza Imam, appreciated Obi for his benevolence and prayed Allah to continue to bless, protect and guide him always.