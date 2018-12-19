Another Anambra man, Peter Obi, has been nominated as the running mate of Atiku; something that the naysayers can’t seem to swallow.

Jude Atupulazi

With some two months to the almighty presidential election in Nigeria, one cannot but feel encapsulated in the frenetic build up to that day. Although for now, there seems a situation that can be likened to the calm before a storm, political watchers know for sure that it is all about the calm before the final push. But despite the slow motion build up, things have been happening, right from the moment the identities of the major gladiators and their running mates were known.

There is no doubt that one which caused ripples across the country, was the announcement of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, as the running mate of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The ripples that announcement triggered were twofold. The first was pure excitement at the choice of Obi by Atiku by the generality of Nigerians who have been following the exploits of Obi, both as governor and as a resource person. The other kind of ripple was what appeared to be a strange reluctance by Obi’s brother governors in the Southeast to accept his choice.

Of the five governors of the Southeast, three are of PDP, Obi’s party. One is of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA; while the remainder was then of the All Progressives Congress, APC. While it could be understood why both the APGA and APC governors did not show any sort of excitement at Obi’s emergence, being that they had and still have their own presidential candidates, the response of the remaining three governors who were/are of Obi’s party, was difficult to fathom.

Indeed, one of the Southeast PDP governor’s chief press secretary had rushed off to congratulate Obi on his boss’s behalf, believing that his boss would naturally be happy that somebody of Obi’s calibre had been nominated. But the CPS suddenly found himself staring down the barrel of a gun and having to explain his action to his boss who strangely enough did not share in his employee’s enthusiasm. So what then could account for his boss’s action and the actions of the remaining two Southeast PDP governors?