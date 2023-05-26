From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has urged the party’s House of Representatives-elects to work as a team as they resume legislative business next month, stating that the various constituencies they represent would expected much them from.

Similarly, former senator for Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, admonished them to be wary of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “manipulative” politics, which they would probably encounter.

Obi, who made the call virtually yesterday during the Good Governance Summit organised by the party for its elected members across the country, pointed out that the desire for change by the Nigerian people was still glaring and Nigerians want that change to come from their representatives in the National Assembly.

The former Anambra State governor appealed to the elected members to resist any form of politics that undermine truth, justice and fairness for the Nigerian people.

Obi said: “I appeal that we all work as a family in building this party and live up to the expectation of Nigerians who have decided that we have a future and that they will go down the road with us.

“Ours is for the masses, to do the interest of that new Nigeria and where you find yourself today is an ambassador for that new Nigeria.

“To be able to project these things, you can see the challenges needed to be changed in Nigeria, the level of poverty, insecurity and all the many problems the country is going through today which can easily consume all of us.

Earlier at the Summit, Sani, said Labour Party must be ready to play the true opposition having established itself as a force in the polity and the main opposition party in all sense.

Sani said with Tinubu, veteran in politics as president of the country, the opposition faced stiff resistance to survive in the next four years.

“The opposition has always served as the soul and oxygen of democracy. One that will always stand as an alternative to watch the establishment.

“What we should expect ahead, we should first of all be aware that for the first time in the history of our democracy since 1999, we are having in position someone who has the experience of being with us in the trenches and some who is an experienced and shrewed politician who will not only play politics on his own side, but would be interested in what happened in the other side.

“The greatest danger to democracy is to have a compromised or timid opposition. One of the problems we have been having till today is that those who are supposed to speak are either afraid of speaking or they are not simply speaking”.

He described Labour Party as the most viable opposition in the country that has proven to be the voice of the people and the voice of democracy.

He urged legislators-elect on the platform of the party who he said would find themselves in a position where they would have to fight against ideas that are opposite of their party’s manifesto to hold the bacon for the people as they were now answerable to Nigerians not a godfather.

Also speaking at the event, National Chairman of the party Julius Abure, reminded elected members of the party to know that the expectations of the Nigerian public from elected candidates of the Labour Party were high.

He said the LP elected candidates must ensure they stand on the side of the people on whose mandate they are in the 10th Assembly.

Abure said: “You have the responsibility to stand with the people and also the responsibility to work with your colleagues.

“On my part, I will not rest on my oars until we are able to set Nigeria on the path of groups and be part of development.

“Giving the special circumstances which gave rise to your election, which gave you this opportunity to be here and has given all of us this wonderful opportunity, then we must constantly engage ourselves. We must constantly synergize to weed out the chafts together, reposition ourselves and reposition the party for future engagements.

“There is the theory that it is not winning the election that matters. What is most important is what you do with power that matters.”