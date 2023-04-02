From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Chairman of Obi Local Government Area in Nasarawa State, Joshua Yekpowudu, has said that the state government and the council have completed the profiling of the host communities affected by ongoing oil exploration in the area by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) for payment of compensation.

Joshua made the announcement during a news briefing in Lafia, yesterday, following the recent inauguration of the drilling of an oil well in Ebenyi village by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This development, he said, was a significant milestone in the compensation process for the affected communities, as it underscored the importance of engaging stakeholders in the exploration of natural resources in Nasarawa state, Nigeria.

Yekpowudu revealed that the state government had engaged traditional rulers, community leaders, and religious leaders in a series of meetings to ensure that rightful owners of lands with oil deposits were identified and compensated.

He also called on residents of the host communities to continue to cooperate with NNPC Limited to achieve success in the exploration exercise, and urged the youths to take maximum advantage of the oil exploration, considering the quantum of job opportunities and economic gains the exercise would provide for the people in the area.

He said: “This historic discovery of oil in Obi is set to transform the economic landscape of the area, and bring about positive change for its people.”

“The oil industry is known to be a lucrative sector, and the discovery of oil in Obi is expected to attract both domestic and international investors. This, in turn, will lead to the establishment of new companies in the area, creating employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled workers.”

“The discovery of oil in Obi is also expected to enhance the image of the area, placing it on the global map. As part of an oil-producing state, Obi Local Government Area will also benefit from the 13% revenue allocation due to oil-producing areas.”

The Chairman thanked the President for the necessary support given to tap the oil in Obi.