•We’ll make difference through them –Abure

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, yesterday, met with senators and House of Representatives members recently elected under the platform of the party.

He met with the lawmakers-elect alongside members of the party’s national leadership in Abuja.

The party won six senatorial and 34 House of Reps seat in the just concluded National Assembly elections, making it the third most popular party in the 10th National Assembly.

Speaking at the meeting, LP’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, vowed that the party would make a difference in Nigeria through its representatives in the Senate and House of Representatives.

He said the party’s desire to take back Nigeria remained undaunted and assured of recovery of its stolen mandates which Nigerians freely gave to them in the elections.

“I must state here categorically that our desire to take back the country, our desire to redeem the country from the shackles of poverty, hunger, unemployment remain undaunted. We shall continue to pursue these course on behalf of Nigeria’s and we believe very strongly that the new Nigeria is still possible. We must also use this opportunity to make it very, very clear that the mandate that is freely given to us by the Nigerian people on the 25th of February this year, which was stolen and other mandates either at the level of states governorship or the level of state houses of assembly or the National Assembly, we assure all our supporters that we will go after all those who stole our mandates, we are going to pursue them retrieve our mandates and take it over from them. We shall do this lawfully and legally…

“We intend to make the difference as a party through our representative in the Senate and House of Representatives in terms of quality of representation, quality of the bills that will be presented that will be presented quality in terms of behaviour, quality in terms of conduct name it our members in the National Assembly will definitely make a difference.”

Abure also announced that the party leadership had decided to do a downward review of the nomination fees for Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa governorship.

“This was after consulting with the party’s national leader and the presidential candidate of the party Mr Peter Obi. We have reviewed all the complaints about the high costs of nomination fees by the party in terms of nomination forms for the governorship election in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states. I am pleased to announce to you that the nomination fees has been reduced from N25 to N15million. We have always been a listening party, we believe that this party is propelled and owned by the people. Therefore, for us, the leaders of this party, we shall always ensure that we listen to the yearnings and aspirations of our people and provide leadership by example.”

He also disclosed that the nomination fee paid by its aspirants in Imo State, late Humphrey Anumudu would be refunded to his family to show leadership of compassion and empathy that the party stands for.