Igbos have sayings to depict all situations, but some of them conduct themselves as if totally bereft of wisdom.

Hyginus Azubike

When the presidential flag-bearer of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku nominated Mr. Peter Obi as his running mate, the joy was universal. In the political history of Nigeria, no such nomination was greeted with the type of elation with which Nigerians welcomed it. From North to South and East to West, the citizenry proclaimed Atiku’s choice as the best Nigeria has witnessed preparatory to general elections.

Most Nigerians were excited by Obi’s nomination due to his performance as Governor of Anambra State. They believe, rightly, that teaming up with Atiku, they will replicate the Anambra wonder.

As Nigeria’s Vice President when Obi was Governor of Anambra State, Atiku must have closely observed the younger man; and was satisfied with Obi’s several positive contributions at meetings and saw in him what the rest of Nigerians did. Atiku himself said of Obi: “In 2016, my running mate, former Governor Peter Obi, gave an Independence Day speech at ‘The Platform’ event organized by Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos. It was an unforgettable Independence Day event which, according to Google analytics, was the most searched item in Nigeria on that day. Why was that speech so attractive to Nigerians? It is because Mr. Obi gave a detailed breakdown of the reality of governance in Nigeria today, which is one of a wasteful squandering of the riches that should have gone into the development of our youth”.

However, it was both shocking and perplexing that the opposition Obi got was from the South East, the very people that are supposed to be at home with the wonders that he did in Anambra State. In what looked like diplomacy’s way of saying ‘No’ to a person, a group of persons said that they were against the process by which Atiku nominated Obi. They went as far as issuing statements and initiating moves intent on truncating the choice. What was instructive was that while they were on this, the Westerners appealed and even send a delegation to Atiku that they were fully ready for the post should the Easterners lose it due to their folly. This singular act should stick as food-for-thought for the people of the East.