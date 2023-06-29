From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has described President Bola Tinubu’s 124-vehicle convoy as outrageous and called on leaders at every level in Nigeria to lead by example.

The call came against the backdrop of the chagrin being expressed by Nigerians over the outlandish display of power by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during a recent visit to Lagos State.

Asiwaju Tinubu during the visit was escorted by an unprecedented 124-vehicle convoy.

Reacting through a statement signed by his spokesperson, Diran Onifade, yesterday, the former Anambra State governor said: “Not since the creation of Nigeria by the British has such mindless and embarrassing exhibitionism been purveyed by a politician. Not even the military known for their brash and unbridled display of raw naked power dared to exhibit such recklessness.”

Obi said he was yet to see video footage of the Tinubu 124-vehicle convoy, but leaders in Nigeria must lead by example.

“The present Nigeria requires that all those who serve and lead must do so by example. Their behavior and their public conduct must be in consonance with what the society requires today. We cannot continue to preach for the people to sacrifice without sacrificing too. The sacrifice must now start from the leaders, visibly, measurably at all times because the people are suffering; and we must now be at the forefront of the suffering.”

Obi’s call for sacrifice by Nigerian leaders is coming about two weeks after Asiwaju Tinubu in a Democracy Day address on June 12, 2023, called on Nigerians to sacrifice more in the wake of the removal of subsidy on petrol by the federal government, which had not only pushed the cost of petrol up but had equally led to skyrocketing prices of goods and services.

“The Obi-Datti Media like millions of Nigerians whose sense of decency have been affronted by Asiwaju Tinubu’s unbridled tendency to flaunt power and position, joins our presidential candidate in pointing the hypocrisy inherent in Tinubu’s action.

“For a man who promised to cut the cost of governance to be moving around with an over-bloated convoy of security details and aides, surely speaks volumes of his ‘do what I say and not what I do’ attitude,” the statement said.