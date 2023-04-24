•Expresses displeasure over lies, propaganda against him

The Muslim community in Anambra State has eulogised the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, for what they described as his unwavering support to the Community from his days as Governor of Anambra State till now. They described Obi as a true and detribalised Nigerian who does not segregate against tribe, religion or ethnicity.

Speaking at the Central Mosque, Onitsha, where Obi went to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr with them, yesterday, Secretary of the Muslim Community in Anambra, Mahmoud Imam registered their displeasure with what he described as unnecessary lies and propaganda against Obi. He said they were not happy with the religious and ethnic colouration given to Obi and his quest for a new Nigeria. He described Obi as a man who has continued to give them support through the many challenges they have been through, as a people, in the state.

“We follow the news, and we are not pleased with the many negative stories people tell about Obi’s relationship with the North. We here are not only close to Obi, but we have remained the consistent beneficiaries of his benevolence. So we can say, authoritatively, that the stories making the rounds online, that Peter Obi does not care for Northerners, are false.

“When our mosque was burnt down, he quickly rebuilt it for us, and made it even better. During the crisis that erupted in the state in 2006, Obi ensured that no Hausa man was hurt. He gave us maximum security in the barracks. Throughout his eight years as a governor, he would invite us to Government House every year during Sallah celebration, eat and celebrate with us. This time around, he decided to visit and celebrate with us in the mosque.

“Many of our people here, not less than 150 were sponsored by Peter Obi to Mecca for pilgrimage, over the years. We equally watched his movements during the campaign, how he toured the Northern part of Nigeria and visited places no one expected. We are happy with our relationship with him and with the North. He is a true Nigerian,” Imam said.

Obi thanked the Muslim community for its welcome. He explained that his visit was to celebrate the Eid el Fitr with them as he has always done and also promised to continue to support Muslims in the state and any part of the country, in any way he could.

Reiterating the need for Nigerians to love and appreciate one another, Obi stated that every Nigerian should be free to live and thrive in any part of the country without intimidation or harrasment.

“I have never discriminated against anyone based on religion or tribe, and I will never do that. I want the whole nation to hold me accountable on this. I will never discriminate against anybody. I will continue to support you especially in areas of education, health and your worship. Please disregard anyone who tells you that I do not like the Northerners. I love every Nigerian.”

Obi presented 30 cartons of noodles, 30 cartons of Malt, bags of rice and cash gift of N500,000 to the Muslim Community.

Chief Imam of Central Mosque, Onitsha, Alhaji Abdulrahman Hamza Imam, thanked Obi for his benevolence and prayed Allah to continue to protect, bless and guide him.

Also in a tweet, Obi expressed sadness and concern at the reported trapping of some Nigerians in war-torn Sudan and wondered why they have not been evacuated.

“While we appreciate the extreme challenges in Sudan, we deeply implore the Federal Government of Nigeria to expedite all efforts to rescue about 4,000 Nigerians that are mostly students in Sudan to safety.”

He said since “the Sudanese crisis is not a natural disaster that happened suddenly, it will be sad to lose any Nigerian to the conflict, especially now that we need all hands to create and sustain a New Nigeria.

“Since it is the statutory responsibility of FGN to protect Nigerians at home in Nigeria and abroad, it is important that we attend to such issues with more deserving proactiveness and commitment as the life of every Nigerian is sacred and important. A New Nigeria is really imperative and Possible”, Obi pleaded.

Obi also felicitated with seven-year-old Richard Aridegbe from Surulere, Lagos, who invited him to his birthday yesterday. The young Aridegbe is the son of the LP Woman Leader in Surulere, Lagos.