By Chinelo Obogo

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has denied talks of coalition with candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Speaking at a rally in Edo State ahead of the local government election, Obi denied reports in a national daily which said several meetings had been held between him, Atiku and Kwankwaso for a coalition in the event that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) orders a rerun.

The report had also stated that the three candidates have begun to discuss the possibility of a merger, with the ultimate goal of setting up a formidable party to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the event of a rerun.

They were reported to be hopeful that the tribunal would be fair and just and call for a re-election or rerun, which would see them come together in the merger.

But, yesterday, Obi told his supporters that some of the ‘things’ they have heard about him are rumours which should be ignored.

“Labour Party will continue to grow, we will continue to go stronger (and) better. Half of the things you are hearing everywhere are rumours, don’t listen to them. We are committed to building a better and a new Nigeria where we will move Nigeria from consumption to production.”

Atiku and Obi are challenging the presidential results declared by INEC in court, with the tribunal reserving judgement in the suits after the parties concerned concluded their arguments and submitted their final written addresses.

The results, according to the final declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), put Kwankwaso in fourth position.