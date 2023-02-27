From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has been declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election in Edo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s state collation officer, Prof Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, announced this yesterday evening, saying Obi polled a total of 331,163 to win the state.

Candidate of All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu, scored 144,471 to come second, Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, polled 89,585; Rabiu Kwakwanso of the NNPP scored 2,743, while the ZLP garnered 4082 votes.

Edo has 2,501,081 voters while 603, 894 voters were accredited for the election. which recorded 581,266 valid votes. Rejected votes were 19,129, while the total votes cast were 600,395.

Labour Party won the presidential election in 12 Local Government Areas of Igueben, Esan Central, Esan North-East, Egor, Esan South-East, Esan West, Uhunmwonde, Orhionmwon, Ovia South-West, Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha and Ovia North-East.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won in six Local Government Areas agents of Owan West, Owan East, Akoko-Edo, Etsako Central, Etsako West and Etsako East.

Agents of LP, PDP and APC, of the 18 participating political parties, signed the collated results.