Mr Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, has condemned the criminal activities and sit-at-home by a faction of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Obi, who is also the former governor of Anambra, made this known in series of tweets on Thursday in Lagos.

Obi said the criminal activities were causing undue hardship on the people, saying that this must be nipped in the bud.

He further lamented the killings in the South-East, Benue and Plateau and called for a more strategic approach to stop the mayhem.

The presidential candidate, therefore, urged critical stakeholders and leaders of traditional, Christian, and Muslim groups to continue pushing for peace among their people in the way and manner they conducted themselves

Obi noted that it was unacceptable that hundreds of innocent lives would continue to be wasted in the country needlessly through communal clashes, bandits, and kidnapping activities.

“The rising insecurity in the country leading to mindless bloodletting, particularly in the North Central zone of the country, and the continued disruption of business and social activities in the South-East are all becoming very worrisome.

“Also disturbing is the continued disruption of business and social activities in the region over the Sit-at-Home directive, purported to be coming from (IPOB) when the body has publicly denied issuing such directive.

“What is going on in the South-East therefore, is essentially a criminal activity that must be tackled with all hands being on deck, security agencies, and the people alike,” he said.

Obi commended South-East governors for their renewed efforts at restoring peace, adding however, that there was need to be more strategic and intelligence-driven in our approach to reducing the suffering of innocent people.

Obi said the people through their various governments, should up their value for human lives in the way and manner they responded to issues that touched lives. (NAN)

