From Gyang Bere, Jos
The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has declared Labour Party candidate Peter Obi as the winner of the presidential election in Plateau State.
The Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of Federal University Lafiya, Prof. Shehu Abdulrahman who announced the result in Jos said Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi polled 466, 272 to beat the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who scored 307, 195 votes while PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar scored 243, 808 votes.
The Labour party candidate swept 11 out of the 17 local government areas leaving PDP and APC with 3 Local Government Areas each.
The candidate of PRP got 49, 201 while the SDP candidate got 879 votes. Total registered Voters 2,755,017; accredited Voters 1,139,393; total Votes Cast 1,111,164; total Valid Votes 1,088,170 and rejected Votes 22,994.
Below is the breakdown of the result as announced based on Local Government Areas.
Mikang LGA
APC- 5044
PDP-7211
LP-7201
Barking Ladi LGA
APC-12,514
PDP-9073
LP- 32,489
Riyom LGA
Num reg voters: 78572
Accredited vote: 31515
APC-6,936
PDP-8,181
LP-15,171
Jos East LGA
Num. Voter registered:70431
Accredited vote:10819
APC-6348
PDP-5144
LP-6386
Langtang South LGA
Voter register: 2956
Accredited: 26819
APC-7478
PDP-12,427
LP-6000
Langtang North
Num. Registered voters 134384
Accredited votes 50608
APC-8,706
PDP-17, 751
LP-21,590
Jos South LGA
APC: 15,985
PDP: 13,803
LP: 112,874
Mangu LGA
APC: 22,691
PDP: 27,013
LP: 39,387
Bassa LGA
APC: 16,007
PDP: 11,306
LP: 28,226
Bokkos LGA
APC: 10,858
PDP: 8,569
LP: 32,581
KANKE LGA
APC – 13438
LP- 13194
NNPP -55
PDP -10538
PANKSHIN LGA
APC – 11019
LP – 25450
NNPP – 141
PDP – 12225
KANAM LGA
APC – 41186
LP – 4769
NNPP – 274
PDP – 24843
SHENDAM LGA
APC – 17132
LP – 25825
NNPP – 632
PDP – 8444
WASE LGA
APC – 28,675
LP -6080
NNPP -109
PDP – 23049
Quan’pan LGA
APC: 16,522
PDP: 20,963
LP:18,641
Jos North LGA
APC;65, 656
PDP:22,628
LP:70,345
