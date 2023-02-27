From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has declared Labour Party candidate Peter Obi as the winner of the presidential election in Plateau State.

The Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of Federal University Lafiya, Prof. Shehu Abdulrahman who announced the result in Jos said Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi polled 466, 272 to beat the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who scored 307, 195 votes while PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar scored 243, 808 votes.

The Labour party candidate swept 11 out of the 17 local government areas leaving PDP and APC with 3 Local Government Areas each.

The candidate of PRP got 49, 201 while the SDP candidate got 879 votes. Total registered Voters 2,755,017; accredited Voters 1,139,393; total Votes Cast 1,111,164; total Valid Votes 1,088,170 and rejected Votes 22,994.

Below is the breakdown of the result as announced based on Local Government Areas.

Mikang LGA

APC- 5044

PDP-7211

LP-7201

Barking Ladi LGA

APC-12,514

PDP-9073

LP- 32,489

Riyom LGA

Num reg voters: 78572

Accredited vote: 31515

APC-6,936

PDP-8,181

LP-15,171

Jos East LGA

Num. Voter registered:70431

Accredited vote:10819

APC-6348

PDP-5144

LP-6386

Langtang South LGA

Voter register: 2956

Accredited: 26819

APC-7478

PDP-12,427

LP-6000

Langtang North

Num. Registered voters 134384

Accredited votes 50608

APC-8,706

PDP-17, 751

LP-21,590

Jos South LGA

APC: 15,985

PDP: 13,803

LP: 112,874

Mangu LGA

APC: 22,691

PDP: 27,013

LP: 39,387

Bassa LGA

APC: 16,007

PDP: 11,306

LP: 28,226

Bokkos LGA

APC: 10,858

PDP: 8,569

LP: 32,581

KANKE LGA

APC – 13438

LP- 13194

NNPP -55

PDP -10538

PANKSHIN LGA

APC – 11019

LP – 25450

NNPP – 141

PDP – 12225

KANAM LGA

APC – 41186

LP – 4769

NNPP – 274

PDP – 24843

SHENDAM LGA

APC – 17132

LP – 25825

NNPP – 632

PDP – 8444

WASE LGA

APC – 28,675

LP -6080

NNPP -109

PDP – 23049

Quan’pan LGA

APC: 16,522

PDP: 20,963

LP:18,641

Jos North LGA

APC;65, 656

PDP:22,628

LP:70,345