From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has appreciated the kind gesture of the Airpeace Chairman, Chief Allen Onyema in responding to the distress call of stranded Nigerians in the war-torn Sudan.

According to a statement by his media team, Obi made the commendation in a message to Chief Onyema on Tuesday.

He said such selflessness speaks to the need for the nation’s greater unity and looking out for one another regardless of religious and tribal differences

OBI wrote “My warmest felicitation and appreciation to the Chairman of AirPeace, @allenOyema, for his gracious act of altruism in helping with plans to airlift distressed and stranded Nigerians from war-torn Sudan.

“for your patriotism and for helping our nation in its time of difficulty. Your consistent efforts in promoting national interest and cohesion are exemplary. Such selflessness speaks to the need for our greater unity and being our brother’s keeper irrespective of tribe and religion and despite our diversity.”

The former Anambra state Governor stated that the various noble gestures, of Chief Onyema, will serve as instructive lessons to our people, and that acts of nation-building by patriotic citizens come in different strands.

“Those who can make meaningful contributions must be ready to do so selflessly. God bless you and God bless Nigeria” Obi said.