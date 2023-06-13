By Cosmo Agbo

Renaissance connotes a new beginning; a revival; a renewed interest etc. In other words, renaissance is synonymous with something new, a rebirth, a rejuvenation, thus a new expectation. It also means that old things have passed away. It signals a new orientation. It means that a new order has emerged. Indeed, there’s going to be a pragmatic shift from analogue to digital, from apathy to interestedness, from exclusivity to inclusivity, from periphery to the centre, from rhetoric to reality as the 10th National Assembly was inaugurated June 13, 2023. Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South federal constituency shall witness a radically different, people oriented and purpose-driven legislative representation with Hon. Chidi Mark Obetta in the Green Chambers.

This constituency is made up of three state assembly constituencies namely: Nsukka-West (11 wards), Nsukka-East (9 wards) and Igbo-Eze South (16 wards). At the beginning of this Fourth Republic in 1999, Hon. Alex Eze of blessed memory from Obimo in Nsukka-West state constituency was the first to take a shot at the Green Chambers. In 2003, Hon. Charles Ugwu from Umabor in Nsukka- East state constituency was voted into office. And from 2007 to June 2023, Hon. Dr. Pat Asadu from Ibeku-Ovoko in Igbo-Eze-South state constituency represented the constituency. It is therefore most appropriate and in consonance with the rotation convention that Hon. Chidi Obetta from Akuma village, Ibagwa-Ani in Nsukka- West state constituency kick-starts this second round of rotation. And that explains why the attempt by some political parties to truncate this cycle was willfully, intentionally and conscientiously was rejected by the constituents, thus ushering in this new beginning anchored on equity, fair-play and justice. The man, Chidi Obetta: born in the mid 70s in Zaria, Kaduna State, bagged his first University degree, B. Sc Business Administration from the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria. A seasoned Banker, he rose from the position of a cash Officer to a branch manager in GT Bank.

Before his good people of Nsukka/ Igbo-Eze federal Constituency chose him on February 25, 2023, to represent them at Green Chambers of the National Assembly, Obetta sits atop the board of two blue chip companies which are already making a great impact on the infrastructural and socio-economic transformation of the country with offices cutting across both Northern and Southern Nigeria. Deriving from the above therefore, it is easily understandable that Obetta has great many advantages of age, exposure, outreach and tenacity. He has built alliances nationwide. He has mingled with people of different tribes and religion, and speaks their languages fluently. This will definitely give him an edge over his colleagues when it comes to lobbying to pass bills, for positions, juicy committees, employment opportunities and constituency projects.

Obetta’s manifesto which is in the public domain, is a 6-page document that encapsulates the practical steps towards the Nsukka/Igboeze South renaissance. Atop these steps is the opening of two constituency offices in Nsukka and Igbo-Eze South LGAs to bridge the gap between Abuja and the constituency. These constituency offices shall be beehive of activities, ranging from receipt of correspondences to and from the Rep, collation and profiling of unemployed graduates and their field of study with a view to fixing them into gainful employment or training them to become successful entrepreneurs; collation and profiling of skilled youth and women populace for the purposes of robust engagement through the formation of cooperative societies with a view to accessing loans from BOI, BOA, CBN etc, processing of admission into tertiary institutions; collation and profiling of brilliant, but indigent students for the award of scholarship; collation and profiling of dilapidated public infrastructure, needing the urgent attention of government; collation and profiling of talented constituents in tourism, sports, arts, music etc.

Regular interface with constituents is another veritable innovation contained in the manifesto. Periodic town hall meetings shall be convened. This meeting shall afford the Rep ample opportunity to render account of his stewardship in the Green Chambers and as well receive feedback from constituents. This feedback will be transmitted as inputs into the national work plan and reflected in the annual budget. All strata of the constituency namely, faith based organisation, allied community, trade organisations, political class, youth and women shall participate in this interaction.

As a vibrant youth himself, Chidi will ensure that young men and women are carried along in the scheme of things. Gone shall be the days when the youths of the constituency are excluded from holding positions of authority. Gone shall be the days when godfatherism determines who gets what, when and how. Gone shall be the days when certain areas and persons are denied their due because they lack super stakeholders to speak for them. Things will now be shared equitably, considering our dual LG structure, our 8 development areas made up of our 36 wards composition with special attention to our remotest areas. Nsukka/Igboeze -– South, lets welcome our new and worthy representative and pray for good health of mind, body and soul. Behold the renaissance!

Agbo, a Political Scientist, is the Director- General of the defunct Chidi Obetta Campaign Organisation