By Sunday Ani, Lagos

The Obedient Movement has concluded plans to hold its first leadership conference after the 2023 general elections.

A statement by the founder of the 40Million Ballots Movement, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, a copy of which was made available to the Daily Sun noted that efforts were ongoing by stakeholders to organise a post-election revival conference for major the Conveners and the Coordinators of the Obidient Movement.

Iyere said the conference had become imperative following the existing urgency to restructure the Movement into a unified political family, as well as to re-organise and strengthen its overall leadership.

“One of the biggest political miracles of the current political dispensation was the emergence of the political tsunami called the Obidient Movement. Today, Nigerian youths and women have, through the Obidient Movement, proven to the world that the power to restore political order and compel good governance belongs to them.

“They shocked the ruling elites when they launched a ballot revolution which demystified the ruling class. They have been able to make it clear that elections in Nigeria will no longer be business as usual.

“The forthcoming ‘Obidient Movement Post-Election Revival Conference’ is designed to help restructure and unify the Obidient Movement into Nigeria’s single largest political alliance. This goal would be achieved by re-organising its leadership.

“The proposed conference is being facilitated by the 40Million Ballots Movement, whose Convener is Comrade Kennedy Iyere. The Movement will be re-energized during the proposed conference to exist and function as a strong pressure group, and a democratic revolution, whose focus is to enforce active and adequate participation of youths and women in elections for the purpose of reshaping good political leadership,” he stated.

Iyere further said the proposed conference would provide a broad platform through which the Obidient Movement would be able to select and appoint credible leaders, who would coordinate its activities across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He added that hosting the proposed conference was the most critical political need of the moment, even as he confirmed that delegates would be attending the conference from across the six geopolitical zones of the country, as well as from the Diaspora community.