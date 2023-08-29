From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The gulf created by the rift between Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, got wider yesterday, as the deputy governor stormed out of the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, venue of the 60th anniversary of the Midwest referendum/32 years anniversary of the creation Edo State.

Shaibu took the action after members of his media crew were allegedly prevented from gaining entrance to the event.

The deputy governor was already inside the venue when he discovered that his media team was not allowed to come into the venue.

The visibly angry Shaibu later engaged in a discussion with Governor Obaseki’s Chief Press Secretary, Andy Iro Okungbowa, who was trying to explain what happened to the deputy governor.

One of the journalists in the deputy governor’s media team disclosed that they were already seated when they were told to leave the venue by security agents after Okungbowa and Public Relations Officer, Office of the Governor, Ms Osarumwense Margaret Ojo identified them.

“We were at the event to cover the proceedings as the deputy governor media. I got the premonition that things will get ugly when our bus was nearly prevented from going into the complex. After we gained entrance, we were allowed into the hall and we set out to do our job. After a while, the CPS and Ojo identified us and the security agencies walked us out. When the deputy governor got wind of what happened, he came to the door but he was told that they are acting on instructions from above. It was at this time that the deputy governor stormed out”, he said.

Meanwhile, government has announced the disbandment of the media team of the deputy governor and directed Ministry of Communication and Orientation to take over.

Chris Nehikhare, in a statement, said the deputy governor should henceforth request the ministry of communication to cover its events.

“Edo State Government has disbanded the media crew attached to the Office of the Deputy Governor, with a directive to the Deputy Governor to henceforth request the Ministry of Communication and Orientation for media coverage of activities of his office.

“This directive followed the ugly and unfortunate incident that happened during the colloquium held to mark the 60th anniversary of Midwest Referendum celebration held at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Soundstage, where some journalists, who claimed to be the media crew of the deputy governor, attempted to force their way into the hall where the governor and other invited dignitaries were already seated. This act was contrary to the accredited protocol that had been established for the media coverage of the event. The orchestrated and stage managed walkout and disruption is highly regrettable,” the statement said.

A day earlier, Department of State Services (DSS) had denied Shaibu access to the governor at the church service to mark the 32nd anniversary of the creation of Edo State. At the event held at the New Festival Hall of Government House, Benin, on Sunday, the deputy governor stood up to greet Obaseki, but a DSS operative blocked him just a few metres away.

Obaseki, who was seated beside his wife, Betsy, and Charles Aniagwu, Commissioner of Delta State, looked away as Shaibu fruitlessly explained to the plain-cloth security operative who stood his ground. Despite the incident, Shaibu pledged absolute loyalty to the governor.

He said: “My loyalty to the Edo governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is doing solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed solidarity and loyalty to the governor. As for the issues that were around town when I was away (in the United States of America), I really would not want to talk.”

“Issues that concern my governor are not things I like to speak about. He is my elder brother and boss. I do not think I should talk about anything.