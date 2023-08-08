Says storm will soon be over

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Chairman, Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Anthony Aziegbemi, has said the rift between the governor of the state, Mr Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, would soon be resolved.

He said this during a press briefing to announce the activities of the September 2 Local Government Council election in the state.

Aziegbemi said that it is not out of place for there to be rift among two persons as even identical twins have their different DNA.

“The leaders of the party are not sleeping on it. We are looking at the various options.

“You expect that such rift will exist because even identical twins have different DNA.

“Moreso when it comes to the political ambitions of human beings, the DNA can go haywire.

“So, as a party, we think that we will control it, we have it under our control and absolutely, the rift will soon be a thing of the past”, Aziegbemi said.

The party chairman while speaking on the preparedness of the local government councils election, said they have done all that they needed to do to ensure victory for the party adding, that for them, it is a case of catch us if you can.

“With this, we wish to state very clearly that we are ready for the elections. As a party, we have done all things necessary for the elections, all arrangements have been made. It is a case of catch us if you can in terms of other political parties as far as the September elections are concerned”, Aziegbemi said.

He said the party is well prepared and does not fall into the categories of those writing election results hence their rigorous campaigns across the wards and local government areas.

“We are not any other political party, we are PDP. We do not write results. If we wanted to write results, we won’t go through the strenuous activities we lined up.

“You will recall that it was only PDP that the governor personally met with all aspirants, including chairmanship and councillorship.

“We went round the senatorial zones to meet with them. When the candidates emerged, he met with them again. Is that somebody that you think will want yo write results.

“I can assure Edo people that we are ready for the elections and we expect them to be ready instead of crying woefully.

He said he hoped that the people of the state can reciprocate the good works of the governor by voting for all the candidates of the party in the forthcoming councils election.

He however warned those crying wolf that the state governor has already perfected plans to rig the election in favour of the party to have a rethink and concentrate on the election proper as the PDP as a party is in to win.

He said they have their campaign councils in place, and they will be inaugurated at 12pm tomorrow adding that they are starting the campaigns from Owan West on Thursday.