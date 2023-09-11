From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has finally carried out his decision to eject the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, from the Government House in Benin City.

Renovation at the Deputy Governor’s new office situated at No 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the emergency gate of the government house, which commenced last week, has been completed.

The building was formerly housing the Edo State Procurement Agency.

Some civil servants were sighted moving into the new office while some workers were sighted still cleaning the compound which the security man at the gate denied journalists access on account of not possessing a government house identification card.

At the time of the visit to the office, some plain clothes security aides to the deputy governor drove into the facility and later left.

Government House sources disclosed that a memo directing the relocation to the new office was issued last week by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Office to the Deputy Governor’s Office and a reminder was issued over the weekend.

“We have been told to move and we have started movement today. The memo was sent directly to the Permanent Secretary, it was a two-paragraph memo from the HoS but the civil servants are the ones moving right now, the letter was sent to the PS so we are waiting for directives. The civil servants are moving today but we may move before the end of the week”, an aide to Shaibu confirmed.

Recall that the Deputy Governor had in a statement last week said he was withdrawing the suit he filed at an Abuja Federal High Court against Obaseki and others to stop his impeachment, following the intervention of several individuals including religious, prominent Edo people and the traditional institution and also appreciated the governor for agreeing on the peace initiatives.