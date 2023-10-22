By Chukwudi Nweje

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, Prof Benedict Okey Oramah, President AFREXIM Bank; Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, chairman of SIFAX Group, and Hajiya Aisha Atiku Baguda, wife of Kebbi state governor, Isa Baguda have emerged winners in the 2021/2022 combined Zik Prize in Leadership Awards.

Also on the list of winners is President, Republic of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema.

Obaseki will receive the Zik Prize in Good Governance for the transformation works he is doing in Edo State, and for bringing “his wealth of experience in the private sector to bear in addressing the issues of governance in Edo State.”

Oramah will receive the prize in ‘Professional Leadership’ for piloting “Africa’s premier multilateral financial institution to deliver on its mandate of boosting economic expansion in Africa by financing and promoting intra-and extra-African trade and accelerating industrialization.”

Dr Afolabi will receive the ‘Entrepreneurial Leadership’ award for his “consistency in developing innovative business models and nurturing same to global acclaim” Hajiyya Baguda received the ‘Humanitarian Leadership’ for her philanthropy and providing succour to the needy”. President Hichilema on the other hand will received the prize in ‘Political Leadership’ for being “a great shining light, not only to his South African nation, Zambia, but the black race.”

The formal presentation ceremony of the Zik Prize Awards will hold on Sunday November 19, 2023 at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

The Zik Prize in Leadership Award instituted in 1995, in honour of First Republic President, Dr Nnamdi Azikwe recognises and encourages outstanding leadership on the African Continent and in the Diaspora.

It holds annually but was put on hold last year as a mark of respect to Prince Emeka Obasi erstwhile Executive Secretary and Prof George Obiozor, former President General of Ohanaeze, Ndigbo Worldwide, two of its board members, who died in March and December 2022 respectively.

A statement signed by Prof Pat Utomi, Head, Selection Committee on behalf of the Advisory Board of the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), noted the recipients after rigorous review process,

He said, “Godwin Obaseki has brought his wealth of experience in the private sector to bear in addressing the issues of governance in Edo State. In the space of seven years, he made Edo greater again, and has accomplished tremendous success in public administration, repositioning the civil service and transforming the failing education sector of the state. By implementing wide scale transformation projects, particularly the deployment of cutting edge technology in training and equipping Edo teachers with modern skills to deliver sound and qualitative teaching, the Edo Best project success has inspired Lagos to create the Eko Excel scheme.”

The statement further noted that Oramah, recipient of the Professional Leadership’ prize is recognised for piloting “Africa’s premier multilateral financial institution to deliver on its mandate of boosting economic expansion in Africa by financing and promoting intra-and extra-African trade and accelerating industrialization.”

He added that Afolabi will be recognised for his “consistency in developing innovative business models and nurturing same to global acclaim”, while Hajiyya Baguda received the ‘Humanitarian Leadership’ for her philanthropy and providing succour to the needy.

The only non-Nigerian on the award list, President Hichilema received the prize in ‘Political Leadership’ for being “a great shining light, not only to his South African nation, Zambia, but the black race”, the statement said.