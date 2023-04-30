From Lucky Ighomuaye, Benin

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah, have identified quality education as an essential factor for human and capital development.

In his remarks at the Maiden Edo Parents’ Summit, held in Benin City as part of the 2023 Edo Education Week, the governor noted the critical role of parents in sustaining achievement recorded by his administration in the education sector.

Obaseki, therefore, parents for their support. “I thank the parents for their continuous support which has contributed in no little way to the success recorded so far in the reform, he said.

He said “Every Child must learn a skill as we don’t want a situation where our children will learn without skills. The last component of the reforms is sustainability which is in the hands of stakeholders particularly parents who are critical and important to the reforms.”

Also, on his part, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah, urged parents to place a premium on educating their children in order to ensure that their legacy is remembered.

He said: “Education is important and significant because it focuses on improving great values in our children. Education is a substitute for godfatherism and nepotism.”

The Catholic Bishop commended Governor Obaseki for repositioning how the world sees the Edo people through Education.

He urged parents and other critical stakeholders to collaborate with the state government in sustaining the reforms to enable the state to compete favorably in the 21st century.