From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, issued the instrument of the proclamation for the inauguration of the 8th Edo State House of Assembly, whose first session will be held on June 16, 2023.

In a letter dated June 14, 2023 and addressed to the Clerk of the Assembly, the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said: “I write at the instance of His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and to forward herewith a Proclamation under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 for necessary action by the House of Assembly.

“Whereas, it is provided in Sub-section (3) of Section 105 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 that the person elected as Governor shall have power to issue a Proclamation for the holding of the First Session of the State Assembly immediately after swearing-in:

“Now therefore, I Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, Governor, Edo State in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Sub-section (3) of Section 105 aforesaid, and all other powers enabling me in that behalf, hereby proclaim that the First Session of the Eight Assembly of the Edo State House of Assembly shall hold at the Edo State House of Assembly on Friday, the 16th day of June 2023 in the House of Assembly, Benin City.

“Given under my hand and the Public Seal of Edo State, Federal Republic of Nigeria, at Benin City, this 14th Day of June 2023″, the Proclamation notice read.

Recall that the Proclamation notice for the outgoing 7th Assembly was not issued publicly as the Assembly was secretly inaugurated at night with only few members-elect in attendance.

This forced 14 members-elect of the Assembly who were not inaugurated, to seek redress in court but their case was frustrated throughout the tenure of the Assembly as it was transferred from one High Court to another and never got mentioned.

It was alleged that the ‘powers that be’ took steps to frustrate the inauguration of the 14 members to prevent a rumoured planned impeachment of the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.