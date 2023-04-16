From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, congratulated winners of the candidates of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on their victory in the supplementary elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

This was contained in a congratulatory message signed by him and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

He commended the electorate for behaving themselves during and after the election, just as he lauded the winners for gaining the trust of their electorate, stressing that, that have made them emerged victorious at the polls .

“I commend all Edo people who participated in the elections for comporting themselves responsibly during the exercise and ensuring the conclusion of the elections peacefully.

“I applaud the tenacity of our candidates, Destiny Oghayerio Enabulele, member-elect of Ovia South West Constituency; Natasha Irobosa Osawaru, member-elect of Egor Constituency and Uyi Frank Omosigho, member-elect of Oredo East Constituency, for gaining the trust of the people to serve them in the Assembly.

” We are sure that these members-elect will uphold the best interest of their constituents as they carry out their assignment as legislators”, Obaseki said.

Obaseki added that this very diverse Assembly that has emerged, has representatives that are youths and women, who will make critical contributions to lawmaking and advancement of the interests of all segments of the society.

Obaseki also lauded the umpire, INEC, for conducting a peaceful exercise and upholding the wishes of the people.