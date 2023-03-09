by Ajiri Daniels

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Following the Supreme Court ruling on the circulation of old N500 and N1000 notes, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has appealed to residents in the State to accept the old notes.

The appeal was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

He said the old notes are to be treated and exchanged just as the new ones and are necessary to facilitate trade and boost economic activity.

Nehikhare quoted the governor to have said, with the Supreme Court judgement, the controversy over the circulation of the notes have been put to rest and the people are urged to accept and trade with the notes.

He said they are also to explore other means of transaction such as electronic transfers, among others, as all issues of cash available are addressed by the relevant government agencies.