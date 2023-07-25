From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has appointed Mr Andrew Okungbowa, Travel and Tourism Editor, New Telegraph Newspapers, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

The Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, who announced the appointment in a statement in Benin, said it takes immediate effect.

“The Edo State Governor, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Mr. Andrew Okungbowa as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

“The appointment takes immediate effect.

“Okungbowa is a journalist and communication expert, with vast experience as an editor and media consultant. He was the Editor, Travel and Tourism at New Telegraph and served as President of the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET).”

“He graduated from the Department of Theatre Arts at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in 1988 and holds a Masters’s degree in English from the University of Lagos, (UNILAG),” the statement said.