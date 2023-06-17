From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A social cultural group, Edo National Voice (ENV), yesterday, commended the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, for approving the payment of the withheld Benin Traditional Council’s (BTC) three months statutory allocations.

This was contained in a statement issued by the group and signed by its president, Iyamu Osaro Culture, Collins Osaghae Amadin, Secretary General and two others respectively.

\The group said though the approval for the payment came after they had criticised the government, it was commendable for listening to the voice of reasoning.

“Arising from the constant engagements cum agitations that were put forward by the leadership and entire members of Edo National Voice (ENV) over the three months statutory allocations of Benin Traditional Council(BTC) that were withheld by Governor Obaseki, we are happy to announce that Mr. Governor has graciously approved the payment of the withheld three months statutory allocations and we want to thank Mr. Governor, Godwin Obaseki for listening to our agitations and taking the path of honour in ensuring that the error committed was reversed,” the group said.