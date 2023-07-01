From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Commissioner for Mining and Energy, Hon Enaholo Ojiefoh, yesterday, extended his warmest congratulatory message to the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on the occasion of his 66th birthday, saying his foresight in governance has been a boost to the state’s economy.

In a statement, the Commissioner articulated his high regard for the Governor’s vision, foresight and unwavering dedication to the betterment of the people of Edo State.

Eulogizing the Governor for his exemplary leadership qualities, Enaholo noted that under Obaseki’s guidance, the state has experienced remarkable growth in many sectors including Mining and Energy.

“Governor Obaseki’s relentless efforts in promoting sustainable business practices and harnessing the potentials of renewable energy sources have set a commendable example for others to follow.

” His focus on creating an enabling environment for investment in all sectors has not only paid off but has also contributed significantly to the economic prosperity of our dear State.

“Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) – the philosophical drive of Obaseki’s administration has transmogrified from a working stencil to visible projects.

“On this special day, I wish you, Your Excellency, good health, wisdom, and continued success in your endeavours.

” May you be blessed with the strength and resilience to overcome every challenge that comes your way.

“Your exceptional leadership has brought about positive transformations, and I have no doubt that you will continue to make Edo State a shining example for others to emulate”, the