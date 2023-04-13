From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is to lead a team of West African Elders’ Forum (WAEF) deployed as pre-election fact-finding mission to Sierra Leone, ahead of the country’s general elections scheduled for June, 2023.

The team also has former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and former Vice President of The Gambia, Fatoumata Tambajang as members. It would be interfacing with major political leaders and other key stakeholders in Sierra Leone to deepen confidence and trust of citizens in the electoral process.

Communications Officer of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Wealth Dickson Ominabo who disclosed this in a statement said the two-day mission is in support of inclusive and peaceful general elections.

According to him, members of the Mission would hold consultations with the country’s political actors and stakeholders, including civil society, diplomatic corps, electoral management bodies and agencies in a bid to ascertain the level of preparedness towards conducting free, fair and credible elections.