From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The 23.4 kilometre Eket- Etinan dual carriage-way, begun almost eight years ago by Governor Udom Emmanuel in Akwa Ibom State, was finally inaugurated, yesterday, by former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

The road, which has three bridges and runs through three LGAs, was inaugurated as part of activities marking Emmanuel’s exit from office.

Speaking at the event, Obasanjo acknowledged Emmanuel’s remarkable strides in the development of Akwa Ibom State and appeal to the governor to take a short break and return to continue his active contributions to the development of Akwa Ibom, Nigeria and Africa.

The former president who acknowledged that he has visited Akwa Ibom for projects’ commissioning more than other states in Nigeria, applauded Emmanuel for starting strong and finishing strong.

“Every occasion here is a new project. I have come here to commission projects more than any other state in Nigeria. You have made the whole Akwa Ibom better than you met it. You have demonstrated capacity and credibility, and I have no doubt that your successor would build on the legacies you have left behind.

“I am happy that God has answered your prayers. You started well and you are finishing well. But note that, comparatively, you are still a young man, so take a short break and return, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria and Africa still expect a lot from you. We will squeeze the best out of you.”

Obasanjo advised Akwa Ibom people to take advantage of the roads and other projects Emmanuel has executed to enhance their economic activities and livelihood. Emmanuel said the inauguration was in line with his vow to remain committed, focused and dedicated to his service to Akwa Ibom people till his very last day in office.

“This project is special in the sense that we are also trying to show that we are highly focused; we are also trying to show that we are dedicated and committed to what we took an oath of office for. We are also trying to make the whole world know what we meant when we said we are going to work till the day we hand over the baton to the next governor.”

His listed other projects to be inaugurated before May 29 to include the second runway at Ibom Airport, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hanger, new terminal building, hospital, power infrastructure, amongst others.

Emmanuel also disclosed that he would, on his way to his valediction ceremony, inaugurate the official residence of the Chief Judge of the state.

The governor pointed to other laudable projects at 90/95 per cent completion levels and expressed optimism that his successor, Mr Umo Eno would complete and deliver them to the people.