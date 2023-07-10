From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has lamented the outrageous salary package for members of the National Assembly, saying it was neither constitutional nor moral.

He alleged that the legislators fixed their salaries themselves instead of allowing the institution constitutionally responsible to fix it.

Obasanjo stated this on Monday, in Ado-Ekiti at the 60th anniversary celebration of legal giant, Aare Afe Babalola’s call to the bar

Present at the occasion were, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, former Commonwealth Secretary, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Governor Of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, Chief Adeniyi Akintola, Dr Funmi Olonisakin representing University of London and Kings College London, Emir Of Ilorin, Oba Ibrahim Gambari represented by Usman Abubakar,

Others were, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, represented by Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Hon, Justice John Adeyeye; Governor of Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke represented by Kayode Titiloye.

Obasanjo said, “By the Nigerian Constitution, the revenue mobilisation and fiscal commission supposed to fix the salaries and emoluments of the members of the National Assembly but they put the constitution aside and dedided to fix their salaries .Even if is constitutional, it is not moral, but it is neither constitutional nor moral.”

Speaking further, the former president lauded the contributions of Afe Babalola( SAN) to mankind through his enormous philanthropic gestures.

He said, ” His undying commitment in his quiet philanthropic activities which culminates in his donation of infrastructure to several educational, medical, traditional and religious institutions across the country cannot be over-emphasised.

” Before now, I was convinced that Aare’s place in the Hall of Fame is assured as of one the men who can genuinely be described as benefactors of mankind for his enormous contributions and for making the world a happier place.”

Obasanjo who described Afe Babalola as a serious minded man who can’t be taken for granted also lauded his efforts when he appointed him as the Pro-Chancellor of University of Lagos in 2001, where he emerged as the best Pro-Chancellor of Nigerian Universities in 2005 and 2006 consecutively.

“He is a man you must never take for granted, if you do, you’re on your own.

“He is a serious minded man, he is humorous but when you hit him on the wrong side, you will see the other side of his eyes.

“When I appointed you as the Pro-Chancellor of University of Lagos, you performed so well that you became the best Pro-Chancellor in Nigeria. I must commend you for that.”

In his remarks, Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji, described the legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti(ABUAD), as a special gift to Ekiti State, Nigeria and humanity.

He also thanked the ABUAD proprietor for providing platforms for many Nigerians who were once hopeless to realise their dreams.

Oyebanji who reminisced on Afe Babalola’s prominent roles in the struggle and eventual creation of Ekiti State, said the actualization of the creation of the state was what provided an opportunity for him and all previous governors to become Governors in the State at different time.

Oyebanji who set aside his prepared speech, also regaled the audience with the story of how he utilized Babalola’s facilities at his Emmanuel Chamber, in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital for his Master’s degree programme at the University of Ibadan in the early nineties.

The Governor added that he was always getting his papers typed and photocopied at the chamber through a friend who was a lawyer at the chamber at that time, adding that when he asked what would be Babalola’s reaction if he got to know an outsider was using his facilities, his friend replied him that he (Babalola) would be happy to hear that his resources were being used to assist someone in need of it.

He also narrated how he was happy carrying Aare Afe Babalola’s books during the presentation on Ekiti State creation at the panel set up by the then military government as well as the legal luminary’s demonstrated humility and brilliance during the presentation and the meetings that preceded the main presentation.

Speaking further, the Governor who described Afe Babalola as his father, said the ABUAD Founder remains a rare gem and a gift to Ekiti, Nigeria and mankind.

“Daddy, I congratulate you, thank you so much for what you are for humanity, thank you so much for providing platform for those that are hopeless to have hope, thank you daddy because I can stand here today as Governor of Ekiti State because of people like you.

“When I picked up a lecturing job at University of Ado-Ekiti and then started the struggle for the creation of State, I joined the committee as a member and I later became the secretary of the committee. I was the youngest and I was shocked at Daddy’s level of humility and commitment to that cause.

” One picture that always runs through my mind is the day we were going for a panel at Akure to defend our request for the creation of Ekiti state, a night before the presentation, daddy drove in from Ibadan, we were at Ewi’s palace and daddy insisted that we do a mock presentation and took comments from everybody.

“When we got to Akure the following day, daddy’s performance was unforgettable and that singular act of patriotism and commitment to your people have us Ekiti State.

“If we don’t have this State, I and all others that have been governors of this state will not have a platform to stand-in, the Governor asserted. So, on behalf of myself and all the Governors before me, I say thank you sir. ”

On his part, the celebrant, Aare Afe Babalola, who appreciated guests at the event for gracing the occasion and for extolling his virtues, however, lamented the delay in the dispensation of justice in the country, suggesting the need for sitting judges to be rescued from handling election petition cases and focused on other pending suits before them.

” I am always disappointed to see cases in court for years and when you ask questions, they will say judges are deployed to the tribunals across the country, that is bad.

” Let the sitting judges remain in their court for cases and government set up special committee comprising retired judges and Senior Advocate of Nigeria to handle the election petition cases ; their experiences will count for good and it will help in quick dispensation of justice,”

Babalola who frowned at the current practice of the profession, noted that there must be a reform in the law system for the reformation of all lawyers, saying

when he was called to the Bar on July 9, 1963, he saw the practice as a profession where lawyers drove the best cars.

While pledging his commitment towards the development of Ekiti State, he vowed to support the “half-done airport financially” in order to bring the state on the map of aviation.

“The profession is not for beggars, it’s not for wretched people, what attracted me to law was because the lawyers of the time were the people who were riding the best cars.

“I’m proud of law but we need to do a lot of reforms in our law system.”

Commenting on the airport in Ekiti State, Babalola said” I have decided to support the half-done airport in the state financially.”

Delivering his keynote address, the Roman Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, called on the Federal Government to stop infusing sentiments in the process of carrying out political duties.

The Bishop said upholding the provisions of democracy requires a selfless service which should not be sentimentally driven to foster development.

According to him, “most leaders have limited development to their home towns which according to him does not project democracy.

“I must say that Daura in Kastina has enjoyed development over time, owing to the fact that it is the home town of the former president, (Muhammadu Buhari). It is disheartening to know that even Kastina as a whole is not even close to development despite Daura being part of its domain. This does not speak well of our democracy.”

Also, Lagos lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Chief Femi Falana, lamented how highly placed public officers in the country steal money meant to build projects that are supposed to benefit the people.

“The level of corruption in Nigeria has assumed a very dangerous dimension. We have a situation whereby highly placed public officers steal money meant for building hospital, people are dying on our roads, money for ecology meant to fight erosion are also being stolen.

“President Bola Tinubu must show leadership and lead an anti- corruption crusade.”