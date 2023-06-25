By Sunday Ani

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has joined hundreds of well-wishers within and outside Lagos to celebrate the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, as they marked their respective birthdays.

Governor Sanwo-Olu turned 58, while Gbajabiamila, who is also the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, equally clocked 61.

In a birthday message to the Governor, Obasa described him as a Lagosian whose background and experience in the corporate world had helped to sustain the position of Lagos as the yardstick for measuring development in Nigeria.

He also described Sanwo-Olu as an exemplary Governor with a sense of purpose and commitment to the ideals that make Lagos great.

“You have constantly ignited the passion for the sustenance of the dream, vision and inclusiveness that have kept us achieving more for the people of our dear state.

“Your life speaks volume of God’s blessings and favour, and because you are a technocrat of repute, our state of excellence will continue to benefit from your wealth of knowledge and experience as you increase in age. Indeed, this is just the beginning of greater years to come,” the Speaker said.

Also rejoicing with Gbajabiamlia, Obasa described the former Speaker as a compassionate person, who breathes life into every task he finds himself assigned to do.

“You have consistently displayed genuineness of purpose and leadership. We witnessed this in the various positions you held at the House of Representatives, especially as Speaker. History will always throw you up as the leader of one of the most peaceful periods in the House of Representatives.

“Your leadership skills, diligence and commitment to nation-building, are a few of your radiant and remarkable attributes that will continue to help you meet the tasks ahead as you support Mr. President in his pursuit for a greater Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, colleagues, management and staff of the Lagos legislature, I pray that the almighty Allah will always empower you to remain in service to Him and humanity,” Obasa prayed.