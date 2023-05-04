Nigeria has lost an eminent historian and renowned scholar in the death of Professor Obaro Ikime. He died recently in Ibadan at the age of 86. He brought glamour to the study and teaching of History in the nation’s universities. The late erudite historian was born on December 30, 1936 in Erowha in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State. He attended Oleh-Irri Third Grade School, Oleh from 1944-47 and St. Philips C.M.S. School, Burutu, 1947. He also attended St. Andrew’s C.M.S. School, Warri from 19498-50 and Warri College, Warri, from 1950-56.

He attended the University of Ibadan from 1956-64 where he got his Bachelor’s and doctorate degrees in History. He bagged his PhD at the age of 29 and became a professor at 39. Ikime worked as Assistant lecturer, University of Ibadan from 1964-65; Lecturer II, 1965-67; Lecturer 1, 1967-69; Senior Lecturer, 1969-73; and Professor of History, 1973-1990.

He was the Director, Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan, 1975-76; Head, Department of History, University of Ibadan, 1970-79; Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, 1979-81; and member Senate, University of Ibadan, 1969-90.

Ikime taught history at the University of Ibadan for many years, from 1964-1990 and rose to the rank of a professor. He was among Nigerian scholars who brought prestige to the teaching and study of history. Prof. Ikime belonged to the long list of eminent Nigerian historians, which contains such names as Professors Kenneth Dike, JF Ade Ajayi, Suburi Biobaku, E.J. Alagoa, Adiele Afigbo, among others.

He wrote many books but the most outstanding one is Groundwork of Nigerian History (1980), which he edited. It was published by the Nigerian Historical Society. The book is like a compendium of Nigerian history which contains works by renowned Nigerian historians. It literally covered all aspects of Nigerian history including, the early history of people that later became Nigeria, the trans-Atlantic slave trade, the colonial encounter and agitation for independence and post-independent Nigeria.

It is a highly referenced work on Nigerian history. Specifically, the work is about Nigeria before 1800, Nigeria in the 19th century and Nigeria in the 20th century. His other works include History of the Niger Delta (1972) The Fall of Nigeria: The British Conquest (1977), History, The Historian and the Nation (2006).

Prof. Ikime was a visiting prof of History, Department of History, University of California, Beckley USA, 1975; Harvard University (Summer School), 1975; University of Benin, 1982. He was an editorial consultant Heinemann Educational books, 1992-97; and member editorial Board, The Post Express, 1996; and other Nigerian newspapers. Historical Society of Nigeria and Councillor Historical Society of Nigeria, 1968-90. He was also the President of Historical Society of Nigeria

Professor Obaro Ikime was a great scholar and patriotic Nigerian who dedicated his life to the study and uplift of Nigerian History. His groundbreaking researches in Nigerian History have been cited by many scholars worldwide. He mentored so many Nigerian Historians.

It is very unfortunate that he died at a time Nigerian government is making frantic effort to revive the teaching and learning of History as a distinct discipline in the nation’s basic schools. The nation would miss his wise advice at this transition period in the study of History.

The abandonment of the teaching of History at the primary and secondary schools has come with grave costs. When eminent Nigerians have lauded the sterling qualities of the deceased and his contributions to the study of history and national development, we urge the federal government to name one national edifice after the late professor of History. As a clergyman, Professor Obaro Ikime rose to the distinguished rank of a Vicar of the Anglican Church of Hope and Salvation, Jericho, Ibadan, since 1998.

He will be missed by his friends, and eminent league of Nigerian historians. We commiserate with his family, the academia and the Nigerian Historical Society. Adieu Prof. Obaro Ikime, the great scholar and Historian.