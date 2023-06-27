By Monica Iheakam

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins has warned Manchester United, PSG, Bayern Munich and Chelsea target Victor Osimhen to be cautious before making a decision on his next career projection.

In the same vein, Senegal’s captain Kalidou Koulibaly has added his voice to the Napoli star’s transfer decisions, advising Osimhen to be careful in determining his future.

Osimhen’s future has become a talking point in the transfer window as he has been linked with European giants Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

He was one of the leading marksmen in European football last season with 26 league goals in the Serie A to emerge the top scorer and eventually broke the goal scoring record of 1995 African and World Footballer of The Year George Weah.

Obagoal, who was a guest of former Nigerian international Ifeanyi Udeze on ‘No Holds Barred on Brila FM Lagos on Tuesday, warned the in-form star to consider a stay in the Serie A rather than going abroad.

“Osimhen has really done well in Italy and for you to play in the Serie A and score a lot of goals, you must be special”.

Speaking further on the best club that suits his game among the suitors, Martins stated he has proven his mettle and should not be in a hurry to leave the Italian champions.

“All the major leagues in Europe are looking to sign him and he has shown everyone his qualities as a striker. He has broken Weah’s record and also my own record in the Champions League.

“We don’t even know the number of goals that he will score next season, and he can do it. And you know it’s very difficult to play in Italy as a black man. It’s a huge respect to break those records.

“To err on the side of caution, I would suggest that he stays back in Napoli at least for one more season,” Martins stated.

For Koulibaly, Osimhen must determine his future independently to avoid regrets.

“Victor is an important player, among the best in the world,” Koulibaly said to Corriere dello Sport.

“Gennaro Gattuso helped him, Luciano Spalletti was a turning point for him and now he needs nobody.

“He must feel free to choose without listening to anyone else. That’s the only way not to have regrets.”

Osimhen has been valued at over €130m by his club Napoli.

When pressed to speak on the best option for Osimhen between Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG, Martins who scored the winning goal for Birmingham City in the final of the Carabao Cup against Arsenal in 2008 had this to say:

“It depends on the club he’s going to. But I don’t want him to go to a club where he will struggle. He needs to keep the momentum going.

