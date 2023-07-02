From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday, tasked Nigerians on peaceful coexistence for the wellbeing of Nigeria irrespective of tribal and religious differences.

He gave the task when the leadership of the Muslims Community led by the Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Sheik Abdulfatah Enabulele paid him Eid-El-Kabir homage in his Palace in Benin City, Edo State.

Reacting to the conflict among some Muslim and Arewa Communities in Benin Kingdom, Oba Ewuare II, advised adherents of the various faiths of their obligations to God and live in peace in order to attain prominence in life.

“What is the difference between Arewa and Muslims Community? What are the reasons for this segregation?”, Oba Ewuare II asked.

The monarch also decried the moral decadence in Nigeria, and urged Nigerians to pray for Nigeria to overcome the problems in the Country.

“Only God that can change everything. Back in the days, there was no doors in most houses. The stealing wasn’t as rampant as it is in our society.

” Things have changed with the concept of 419, scamming and other vices”, Ewuare II said.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Sheik Abdulfatah Enabulele in company of other Muslim faithful, charged public office holders in the country to be accountable to the citizens not to attract the wrath of Allah.

After giving a brief history and the significance of Eid-El-Kabir also known as the feast of festival, Enabulele stated that corruption and mismanagement of the nation’s wealth were responsible for the economic hardship and offered prayers to God for leaders in Nigeria, Oba Ewuare II and the Royal family.