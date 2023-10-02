From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, CFR, has tasked the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on effective policing of porous Nigeria borders and improve capacity to deal with security threats.

Oba gave the advice when the Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service, Edo State Command, Uba Waziri, led his Management team to the Palace in Benin City.

The traditional ruler also charged the leadership of the Nigerian military to prioritize the welfare of their personnel, as a critical building block to reach a zenith and succeed in battle field.

“I am sure you know that our border is very porous, especially in Northern part of Nigeria. I wonder how the Immigration Service has been protecting our borders with the right equipment.

“The situation is almost like the Nigerian Army. In protecting our borders, it is very important to look after them (personnel); Provide the facilities, the equipment, training and welfare for our Immigration officers because their job is not easy”, the Oba said.

He pledged the Palace support for Management of the Service to discharge its duties and commended the Public Relations officer of the State Command, Kenneth Ake, for his giving a good account of himself.

Earlier in his address, the Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service, Edo State Command, Uba Waziri, said he came to pay his respect to the Oba of Benin as tradition demands and also thank the Oba for the support Benin Kingdom has given the Nigeria Immigration Service over the years.

The Immigration Controller, solicited for Royal prayers and support during the visit.

Waziri was enlisted into the Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent in July 1993, and was deployed to Edo State as the 25th Comptroller on February 23rd 2023, after serving in other parts of the nation.