From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday, endorsed the suspension of Prof. Gregory Akenzua, the Enogie (Duke) of Evbuobanosa Dukedom in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State from duty over allegations of leading rebellion against the Benin throne.

The Enogie’s suspension arose from several complaints and protests against him by elders across the six communities in Evbuobanosa Dukedom, comprising ― Evbuobanosa, Abudu, Igue-Ohenza, Idu-dolor, Iru and Evbuohen, to Oba Palace in Benin City, Edo State, 48 hours after calls for public apology by loyal Dukes fell on deaf ears.

The elders indicted Prof. Akenzua for colluding with the suspended Enogie of Egbaen-Siluko Dukedom, Edomwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbaen of misconduct, failure to perform his duties and allegedly leading organized revolt against the Benin throne.

Prof. Akenzua’s onslaught reached a tipping point after he allegedly spearheaded Oba of Benin to Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki in November 2022, requesting the government to constitute a parallel Benin Traditional Council (BTC) for seven Local Government Areas in Edo South Senatorial district, with outright disrespect and disregard to the Palace, thereby fuelling agitations to balkanize Benin Kingdom.

Addressing the elders from the Communities in his Palace at the weekend, Oba Ewuare II who has been suppressing agitations against Prof. Akenzua and his groups, highlighted the trust deficit among the Enogie’s fold that stirred emotions that transcend logic, sued for peace and warned the rural dwellers against violence.

“I want everyone to hear this. Edo which extended to Togo, Ghana and other parts of the Africa.

“We are disheartened that some Dukes that the Palace sent to represent the throne are behaving funny.

‘Why can’t we call or invite them to answer the complaints? They have also resolved never to retrace their steps from the path of perfidy”, Oba Ewuare II queried.

He said, “Elders you have all heard all that have been said. Endeavor to assist elders in the areas. Look after the area. Do not fight. Don’t allow anyone to fight or quarrel or entertain any form of disagreement or division among you”.

Earlier, spokespersons from the various communities, conveyed their sincere regrets’ to Oba palace at the weekend in Benin City where they appealed to Oba Ewuare II, to strip off Prof. Akenzua of traditional duties, alleging abuse of office and insubordination.

One of the elders from Evbuobanosa Community, Mr Osagie Osaigbovo, who read the protest letter written by elders in the community to the Palace, appealed to the Benin monarch to grant their request for leadership change having lost confidence in the ability of Prof. Akenzua in administering the affairs of the Communities.

The petitioners also alleged that the Enogie of Evbuobanosa is not always in his community, which ought to be his primary assignment and therefore, declared him unfit having betrayed the Paramount traditional ruler in Edo State.

“We are particularly not happy with the Duke for embarking on a superiority contest with our Oba.

“We are not happy with him over that and at the same time, disagree”, he said.

Back in April 2022, Oba Ewuare II, slashed Evbuobanosa and Abudu Communities which were formerly administered by Prof. Akenzua who in a recent interview, admitted to appending his signature to the petition to Governor Obaseki, for effective administration.

The Oba in the name of God and his ancestors also proclaimed Abudu autonomous Community and appointed an Odionwere (Village head) to administer last year.

On the part of the embattled Duke, Prof. Akenzua, he admitted signing the petition requesting the government to constitute a parallel Benin Traditional Council (BTC) for seven Local Government Areas in Edo South Senatorial district.