From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has rounded off the 2023 customary Emoro (New yam festival), rekindling the enthusiasm of Benin ancient traditional practice, ahead of his seventh coronation anniversary this week.

Curtain was drawn on the festival at the weekend in Oba’s Palace, Benin City, where Iloi (Queen mothers), Iroghama Ewuare II, Iyayoto Ewuare II and Asiosa Ewuare II, made surprise appearances.

At the event, selected chiefs and other guests paid special homage to the Oba in grand style during the Emoro practice of age, which promotes love, peace, and blessings as well as avert calamities and social vices from Edo State and Nigeria.

The festival was resuscitated by the Oba from going into extinction, after he performed the rite that granted approval for the consumption of new yams produced by Benin people in line with customs and tradition.

Oba Ewuare II, the source and unity of Benin people, had earlier hosted Edo sons and daughters to a feast in his Palace, where he prayed for food sufficiency and revealed that a fast would precede next year’s new yam festival.

Royal drummers supplied the required impetus at the climax, with melodious songs by palace functionaries. The palace chiefs clad in a unique regalia, displayed royalty that stunned the royal fans, friends and well-wishers, spectators and guests, including the executives of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council at the event.

Chief Emovoen Ogbemudia, the Aghamioba of Benin, said he was glad to be part of the historic event.

Chief Ogbemudia, alongside Chief Ozigbo Esere, the Osuma of Benin, Chief Osaro Idah, the Obazelu of Benin, Chief Oghafua Oyeoba, the Oyeoba of Benin, and others, commended Oba Ewuare II for achieving milestones in all fronts.