From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare ll, CFR, has pledged his support for the Real Estate Development sector in Edo State in particular and Nigeria at large.

He gave the pledge when the President of Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers paid him a courtesy visit in his Palace in Benin City, Edo State.

The Oba attributed the success recorded in real Estate business to the abolition of Community Development Associations, CDAs in Edo State by the Palace and the State government years ago.

“When CDA was vibrant, nobody could do anything. Once in a while when I drive around, I saw Billboards, real Estate this. Real Estate that. People can now build. They are doing surveying, they are doing evaluations”, he said.

The Benin monarch also pledged his support for the body, ahead of its Triennial Delegates Conference scheduled for next year in Edo State.

Earlier in his address to the Benin throne, President of the institute, Mr Johnbull Amayaevbo, commended the Oba’s fatherly disposition, which he noted made investment in real Estate to flourish in the State.

The NIESV President who solicited for Royal blessing and prayers, commended the Oba for the donation of parcel of land to the Institute some years ago for its proposed secretariat in the state.

“Your Royal Majesty, I am very much aware of all that you have been doing not just for the people of this state, but for the entire country, especially in area of our sector.

“The real Estate Sector of Nigeria, we know your actions that you have taken in this Kingdom that has led to a rapid real Estate Development.

“We are also very glad and happy that some years back, the Palace gave our professional body a land”, he said.

Presentation of a plaque and souvenir to Oba Ewuare II in recognition of his support for the 54-year-old Institute by its President, climaxed the visit.