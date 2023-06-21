From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has berated former minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, for not extending the benefits of his ministerial appointment to people of the state.

The monarch stated this while responding to Agba’s rendition of his stewardship as a Minister from Edo State under President Muhammadu Buhari government. Oba Ewuare II said it was gratifying for Agba to acknowledge his intervention which made Buhari to appoint him Minister, but queried if he ever used the office to positively impact his community.

“I think, throughout your tenure, I can’t remember if we actually saw you more than two times. The first time, you came when you complained about the flood in Benin, and now your tenure is completed. I will keep certain things from the public domain.

However, I am constrained to talk about them. We interacted once in a while; it is true that my intervention to former President Buhari, made you benefit from the office you held. We thank God for that.

“But, I was also wondering about many things as you were a beneficiary of that office, Budget and Planning. I was wondering if any of our people was also a beneficiary from your office. I am stating that they should thank you if anyone benefited from your being in the office,” the Oba said.

During the visit Agba had told the Oba: “I have come here with some of my friends and brothers to thank His Royal Majesty for his love for Edo State and your love for this country, Nigeria…Your Majesty, you will recall that in 2016, Edo State had one Minister in the cabinet of the immediate past President of Nigeria, but in 2019, His Majesty wrote to then Mr. President (Muhmmadu Buhari) to consider and let Edo have two ministers.

“I became a beneficiary of that prayer and I happen to have become the first Minister from Edo North since 1999. So, having done my job for three and half years and I have successfully completed it, I thought it wise to come back to His Majesty and thank you for your prayers, for your support and the advice that throughout the three and half years, I was a minister.”