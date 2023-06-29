Ghanaian based Nigerian singer and record producer Oba Music, originally known as Charles Chibuike Ejiobi is set to release his First body of Work. THE EP which houses a 7 Tracklist is Titled Love & Bless (LAB).

Oba is signed to 4Life Records, where he is the CEO. The Artist took to his socials as he shared his other projects like “On My Mind” and “Confirm” aswell as teasing his fans about the New EP LAB.

He’s also the Co- founder of Teczo Links Limited Company.

We sat and had an interaction with Oba Music and he had these to say:

WHEN DID YOU RECORD YOUR FIRST SONG: February 25

WHAT DOES MUSIC MEAN TO YOU?

Music relaxes the mind and sort of releases stress. The motivation accompanying music could easily put one’s worries away for good.

WHAT KIND OF MUSIC DO YOU SING?

I don’t have a particular genre of music. I’m trying to be very versatile and therefore in my course of doing music, I will like to try my hands on almost all the genres, thus delivering an Afrobeat/Afrofusion songs of recent.

WHO ARE YOUR MUSIC AND LIFE ROLE MODELS?

Names like Akon, Pdiddy, RickRoss, Tuface, Timaya and many more.

WHAT IS YOUR PHILOSOPHY IN LIFE?

Is simply to ensure that I succeed in life and give back to the community. So I cannot simply fail because I believe a lot depend on me.

WHAT ARE YOUR HOBBIES?

I jist love Listening to music.

WHAT IS IT LIKE AS AN UP AND COMING ARTISTE, ANY CHALLENGE?

It’s simply not easy being relevant and attaining some form of recognition within the music space….. a lot of works is always being to put my craft in order to be relevant

TELL US ABOUT YOUR NEW EP:

My new EP Is All About Love and Blessings(LAB), will be out in a bit.

WHICH SONG DO YOU LIKE MOST ON YOUR EP:

Has to be Obamusic ft iceboy titled, “Blessings” because of the processes the song came through with.

WHAT DO YOU DO APART FROM MUSIC:

I will like to say many things, but i started a project called Teczo foundation in 2020, where i launched charity for widows and under privileged children.

WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO SAY TO YOUR FANS AND POTENTIAL FANS OUT THERE:

I just want them to encourage and support my music carrier, I’m here because of them all.

5 Interesting Facts About Oba Music.

He is a Philanthropist

Oba is a Real Estate Mogul

He is the CEO of Two Major Companies in Ghana.

He is igbo from Imo state

He’s New EP is in an all time high Anticipation