By Chukwuma Umeorah, Lagos

The Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), a bloc of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the umbrella body for all registered African Independent Churches Lagos State Chapter has urged Nigerians to shun violence and desist from unguided utterances ahead of Saturday’s governorship elections while ensuring that their votes count.

This advice was given at a one-day prayer summit in Lagos which was organised by the Political Advisory Committee of the OAIC where they also declared their support for the re-election of Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Kadri Hamzat for second term in office.

The State Chairman of OAIC, Lagos, Julius Opasola, who prayed for Sanwo-Olu and members of his cabinet also emphasised on the capacity, effectiveness and experience which he had demonstrated in the past three years as governor of the state.

“It is in order to re-elect him for the continuation of good works he has been doing for the State. Lagos is known for the culture of continuity of leadership, and that has helped the state a lot, especially in terms of good governance, security and human capital development,” he stated.

According to Opasola, Lagos state is a mini-country and it needed someone with the experience and skill set that Sanwo-olu offered. However, while seeking the support and votes of the people, he cautioned all and sundries to eschew violence and unguided utterances that may provoke those who are not in support of one candidate or the other. He further admonished all Christians in the State, especially churches and other members of OAIC to ensure their votes count for purposeful and dedicated leaders.

The Organisation’s Secretary Special Senior Apostle, Ezekiel Daramola prayed fervently for peaceful and fair elections throughout the nation where governorship elections would also be conducted. They also sought God’s intervention economic turnaround in the country and for divine wisdom and guidance for all the political leaders and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff in their undertakings towards the success of the 2023 States elections.