From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) are cementing their existing collaboration towards swelling revenue generation.

To this end, the Accountant General of the Federation, Dr Oluwayoyin Maidein said her office was prepared to work assiduously with Customs.

While hosting the Customs boss, Adewale Adeniyi in her office on Wednesday, Madein stressed that the OAGF would cooperate and collaborate with all the revenue generating agencies to achieve the Federal Government’s revenue target towards economic development

She noted that the Nigeria Custom Service remains one of the key organisations which the Federal Government relies on for survival because of its strategic place in the scheme of things.

Earlier in his remarks, the Acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Custom Service, Adeniyi said that his mission was to seek secure support and deepen synergy with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation